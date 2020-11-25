PM vows to provide full support to textile industry amid historic demand

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that he has instructed the Ministry of Commerce and Industries to facilitate the textile sector, which has been enjoying a boom in the coronavirus pandemic.

“As the Faisalabad textile industry sees a massive rise in demand & export orders, I have instructed the Commerce & Industries Ministries to ensure all necessary support to the textile sector to enable them to meet their growing demands,” tweeted PM Khan.

“The textile sector is one of a number of positive developments in our economy despite COVID 19,” he added while sharing a media report on historic demand for Pakistani textiles.

As per media reports, the Faisalabad textile industry has witnessed a massive rise in demand and export orders, which has pushed the industry is working at full capacity but despite this, the industry is currently facing a shortfall of 700 million meters of cloth.

Earlier, the Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal during a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (Aptma) promised to provide solutions to the delegation's proposals regarding the provision of infrastructure, environmental issues, and social security notices during corona.

Referring to the transfer of industries from the inner city to FedMuck, the delegation said that the modern age requires us to adapt ourselves to the new age and innovate our industry and it is important that the government provides us with loans on easy terms so that we can install new machinery in FedMuck that is in line with future requirements and needs.