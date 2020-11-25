AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
London stocks at multi-month highs

Reuters 25 Nov 2020

LONDON: Heavyweight commodity stocks pushed London's blue-chip index to a more than five-month closing high on Tuesday, while the midcap index ended at a near nine-month peak as optimism over a coronavirus vaccine increased hopes for a swift economic recovery.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index ended 1.6% higher, with energy and mining heavyweights BP and Rio Tinto supporting the index on the back of strong oil and base metal prices.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index added 1.1%, ending at its highest level since early-March with industrial stocks serving as the biggest boost. Both indexes surged in late trade, tracking gains on Wall Street after the formal go-ahead for President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House ended weeks of political uncertainty in Washington.

Travel stocks rallied after England said it would introduce a new Covid-19 "test-and-release" scheme on Dec. 15 to reduce quarantine periods for incoming passengers from high-risk countries. A sharp rally in cyclicals such as energy and bank stocks on vaccine-related cheer and hopes of a speedy economic recovery have helped the FTSE 100 index gain more than 14% this month, setting it on track for its best month on record.

Among individual movers, Catering firm Compass Group Plc rose 2.5% even as it reported a 75.5% slump in annual pretax profit. Online electricals retailer AO World sank nearly 10% after it said it doubled its warehouse capacity to cope with any possible supply disruptions caused by Brexit.

