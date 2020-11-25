KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX the traded value of metals, energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 11.598 billion and the number of lots traded 10,451.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to PKR 5.069 billion, followed by DJ PKR 2.386 billion, currencies through COTS PKR 1.559 billion, NSDQ 100 PKR 1.030 billion, silver PKR 707.970 million, platinum PKR 370.753 million, natural gas PKR 203.875 million, copper PKR 116.132 million, crude oil PKR 91.603 million and SP500 PKR 62.091 million.

In agriculture commodities, 38 lots of cotton amounting to PKR 27.370 million and one lot of corn amounting to PKR 3.440 million were traded.

