MCC recovers drugs from warehouse in Karachi

KARACHI: Model Customs Collector (MCC), Preventive on Tuesday claimed to have recovered substantial quantity of drugs from a warehouse in Karachi. According to the details, credible information was received which revealed that some unscrupulous persons were stored huge quantity of drugs in a warehouse located at HawksBay for further transportation.

Reacting on this information, a team of Preventive department carried out raid at the said place that led the recovery of smuggled drugs. The market value of drugs which was identified as Ketamine, is estimated to over Rs 80 million. Consequent upon recovery a case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

