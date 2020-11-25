AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
Pakistan

Sindh government bans entry of aged people into vegetable markets

APP 25 Nov 2020

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday banned the entry of the aged people to the all vegetable markets of the province and made it mandatory for all to wear masks while visiting the markets. Sindh Minister for Agriculture Ismail Raho had said that the older people had been banned to enter any vegetable market as they were easily vulnerable to Covid-19.

He said that the wearing of masks had also been made mandatory in the markets if anyone did not wear the mask he or she would not be allowed to enter it. He said that Director Market Committee, Administrators and Chairmen had been directed to implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the markets to avoid the spread of coroanvirus.

Ismail Raho said that the installation of sanitizer machines had also been directed. He further said that a single buyer would be allowed to enter a market to ensure social distancing.

