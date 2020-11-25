PML-N terms not releasing Shehbaz, Hamza on parole government's 'inhuman' act

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has condemned the government's 'inhuman' act of not releasing party's president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz on parole to attend the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif who died in London last Sunday.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the PML-N spokesperson said: "the fact that Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz Sharif have not been released by Prime Minister Imran Khan on parole despite the death of his mother is a clear proof of the brutality, inferiority, pettiness and shallowness of the tyrannical PTI government".

"Blinded by vengeance and consumed by prejudice, Imran has crossed all limits in political victimisation which is sad, shameful and reprehensible," she maintained in another tweet.

