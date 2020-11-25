AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
Pakistan

No plan under consideration to recognise Israel: FO

Recorder Report 25 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Tuesday once again made it clear that there is no plan under consideration to recognise Israel, and rejected media reports on the subject as "baseless speculation".

Responding to media queries about commentaries in certain media outlets with regards to the alleged pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri categorically rejected baseless speculation regarding possibility of recognition of the State of Israel by Pakistan.

The spokesperson underlined that Prime Minister Imran Khan's statements in this context have been clear and unequivocal. He added that the prime minister has made it clear that "unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue, satisfactory to the Palestinian people, is found, Pakistan cannot recognize Israel".

"Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people's inalienable right to self-determination. For just and lasting peace, it is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State," the spokesperson asserted.

Media reports and commentators have been claiming of alleged "pressure" on Pakistan to recognise Israel following certain Gulf countries, including United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain announced to normalise ties with Israel.

On Sunday certain international media outlets, including Israeli claimed about holding of an alleged meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Saudi city of Neom.

However, Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, took to Twitter on Monday and denied meeting took place.

"I have seen press reports about a purported meeting between HRH the Crown Prince and Israeli officials during the recent visit by @SecPompeo. No such meeting occurred. The only officials present were American and Saudi," the Saudi foreign minister stated in a tweet.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

