AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

NY cocoa hits nine-month high; sugar falls

  • January robusta coffee settled down $25, or 1.8%, at $1,353 a tonne.
  • March white sugar fell $2.90, or 0.8%, to $408.60 a tonne.
  • March New York cocoa settled up $32, or 1.2%, at $2,785 a tonne, having touched a contract high of $2,821/
Reuters 25 Nov 2020

NEW YORK/LONDON: New York cocoa hit a nine-month high on Tuesday, boosted by continuing tightness in nearby supply in the physical and futures markets, while sugar prices fell.

COCOA

March New York cocoa settled up $32, or 1.2%, at $2,785 a tonne, having touched a contract high of $2,821, the highest level since February.

New York cocoa has risen for seven days running as supplies grew tight after US chocolate maker Hershey Co positioned itself to receive an unusually large amount of beans from the ICE exchange.

Dealers said the rally could settle down in due course because it has prompted some profit taking, and there have been reports of selling, albeit modest, from top producers Ivory Coast and Ghana.

March London cocoa settled up 19 pounds, or 1%, at a two-month high of 1,854 pounds a tonne.

SUGAR

March raw sugar fell 0.09 cents, or 0.1%, to 15.04 cents per lb after hitting a nine-month high last week.

Indian sugar mills have for the first time in three years agreed to export the sweetener without the support of government subsidies as they scramble to pay dues owing to farmers, sources told Reuters.

India, the world's second-biggest sugar producer, uses subsidies to encourage exports of its surplus sugar and ensure mills make payments to cane farmers. Disagreements among ministers have delayed announcement of its export subsidy this season, which has all but halted exports and helped to drive up global prices.

March white sugar fell $2.90, or 0.8%, to $408.60 a tonne.

Indonesia's 2021 white sugar output is estimated at 2.2 million tonnes, slightly lower than the 2020 forecast of 2.23 million tonnes, the deputy economic minister said.

COFFEE

March arabica coffee settled down 1.15 cents, or 1%, at $1.159 per lb, edging further away from Thursday's two-month high.

Arabica remains under pressure from this season's record crop in top producer Brazil, though the country's coffee belt is expected to see dry weather again in 6-10 days time, forecaster Maxar said, reigniting fears over next season's crop.

January robusta coffee settled down $25, or 1.8%, at $1,353 a tonne.

NY cocoa

NY cocoa hits nine-month high; sugar falls

Prices of sugar, wheat flour witness significant decline in last ten days due to govt's measures, strategy: Ministers

No tolerance for crimes against children, women in civilized society: PM

Two bomb blasts kill at least 14 in Afghan province of Bamiyan: officials

Iran's Khamenei warns against hopes of 'opening' with West

India escalated anti-Pakistan campaign, false flag ops following Islamabad's unveiling of dossier: FO

India bans 43 more Chinese apps in latest salvo at Beijing

COAS chairs CCC meeting; regional, national security including Indian interference in Pakistan discussed

COVID-19 resurge: Asad Umar urges masses to follow SOPs strictly

Gold price decrease Rs2350 per tola

U.N. chief calls for Afghan ceasefire and inclusive peace

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters