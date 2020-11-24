AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►

India bans 43 more Chinese apps in latest salvo at Beijing

  • A further 118 Chinese mobile applications, including the hit shoot 'em up game PUBG, were banned in September.
AFP 24 Nov 2020

NEW DELHI: India banned 43 more Chinese apps on Tuesday including some from e-commerce giant Alibaba, saying they threatened its "sovereignty and integrity" as tensions remain high between the nuclear-armed neighbours following a deadly border clash.

New Delhi previously pulled 59 Chinese apps -- including the wildly popular video-sharing platform TikTok -- from its huge domestic market, weeks after the high-altitude battle in the Ladakh region in June when 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

A further 118 Chinese mobile applications, including the hit shoot 'em up game PUBG, were banned in September.

The latest tranche of banned apps include Alibaba's AliExpress, delivery service Lalamove as well as dating and live-streaming apps.

Alibaba's investments in the booming online market in the nation of 1.3 billion people include digital payments platform Paytm and online grocer BigBasket.

Anti-China sentiment has soared in India since the clash and sparked calls for a boycott of goods from the neighbouring country.

India's imports from China, which include toys, cosmetics, home appliances, auto components and steel, totalled US$74.9 billion last year, according to New Delhi.

Alibaba

India bans 43 more Chinese apps in latest salvo at Beijing

Two bomb blasts kill at least 14 in Afghan province of Bamiyan: officials

Iran's Khamenei warns against hopes of 'opening' with West

India escalated anti-Pakistan campaign, false flag ops following Islamabad's unveiling of dossier: FO

COAS chairs CCC meeting; regional, national security including Indian interference in Pakistan discussed

COVID-19 resurge: Asad Umar urges masses to follow SOPs strictly

Gold price decrease Rs2350 per tola

U.N. chief calls for Afghan ceasefire and inclusive peace

Afghan president calls for support but donors likely to cut aid

Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Tuesday

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters