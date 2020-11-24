Opposition should reconsiders their political strategy: Governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that even if the opposition completes a century of rallies, the government would not go anywhere.

Talking to media persons after an event at the Governor House, Lahore, he said that the non-seriousness of the opposition in corona can be disastrous for the country, adding that the opposition should reconsider their political strategy.

He mentioned the people stand united with the government, democracy and parliament. He said with each passing day, Pakistan was moving forward towards development successfully.

Punjab Governor said that those who want midterm elections should be patient till 2023, as Prime Minister Imran Khan was not a leader who can be blackmailed.

Fulfillment of constitutional term was a constitutional and democratic right of the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He added the incumbent government came to power during the most difficult economic conditions but the government economic team through its successful strategy brought Pakistan out of the economic crisis and Pakistan's industry was completely restored.

Due to which employment opportunities would be available in Pakistan, he asserted.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that those who obstruct the development of the country should be thwarted.

The government's agenda was to strengthen the common man and provide relief to them in every sector, he mentioned.

The nation would never forgive opposition parties that criticized national institutions, he said.

Governor added general elections would be held in 2023, opponents would fail again.

There were still serious threats of coronavirus, so everyone, including opposition parties, must comply with SOPs, he warned.