Kenya's shilling inches down on higher demand for dollars
- At 0803 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.60/80 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 109.50/70.
24 Nov 2020
NAIROBI: Kenya's shilling edged down on Tuesday due to increased dollar demand from importers as they close their end-of-month obligations, traders said.
