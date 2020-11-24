Two terrorist commanders killed in Bajaur

ISLAMABAD: A major terrorist network has been neutralised as security forces conducted Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) on a hideout near village Tangi, Bajaur District.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), during the close encounter, terrorist commanders Zubair and Aziz Ur Rehman alias Fida have been killed.

These terrorists were involved in terrorist activities in Bajaur and Karachi. They were involved in the number of terrorist incidents against LEAs, govt officials and innocent civilians.

The network was coordinating terrorist activities in various areas of Pakistan and receiving direct orders from their RAW sponsored leadership from across the border.

The foreign minister held a press conference along with Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar and shared a dossier exposing India's nefarious plans of state terrorism against Pakistan on November 14.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan holds irrefutable evidences of Indian terrorism and attacks in Peshawar and Quetta reflect New Delhi's planning.

FM Qureshi explained that New Delhi has three objectives: derailing Pakistan's journey towards peace, economic and political stability.

"Their first objective is to create hindrance in Pakistan's move towards peace," said the foreign minister. He said India cannot accept that Pakistan has defeated terrorism and is moving towards peace and was promoting "nationalism and sub-nationalism" in Gilgit Baltistan, tribal districts, and Balochistan.

The second objective, said Qureshi, was to ensure Pakistan did not become economically stable. Citing India's stance to push for Pakistan to be blacklisted at the FATF plenary meeting, the foreign minister said India was creating obstacles in our path towards prosperity.

"Their third objective is political instability to destabilize the country."

