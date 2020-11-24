AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.01 (-7.5%)
BOP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3%)
CHCC 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-3.04%)
DCL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.88%)
DGKC 102.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
EFERT 66.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
EPCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.67%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.63%)
FFL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-6.98%)
HASCOL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.61%)
HBL 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.91%)
HUBC 78.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.86%)
JSCL 21.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-8.28%)
KAPCO 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.13%)
MLCF 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-5.14%)
OGDC 92.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.13%)
PAEL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.48%)
PIBTL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.68%)
PIOC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.14%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.67%)
PPL 82.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.91%)
PSO 186.49 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-3.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-8.21%)
STPL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.32%)
TRG 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-6.97%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.76%)
WTL 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.88%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By ▼ -52.44 (-1.26%)
BR30 20,622 Decreased By ▼ -320.58 (-1.53%)
KSE100 39,633 Decreased By ▼ -554.66 (-1.38%)
KSE30 16,693 Decreased By ▼ -209.85 (-1.24%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Bar association elections: Lawyers who secured under 50 percent marks in Law-GAT can't vote: SC

Terence J Sigamony 24 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday barred young lawyers, who failed to secure 50 percent marks in the Law Graduate Assessment Test (Law-GAT), from polling vote in the upcoming bar association/councils' elections. The Supreme Court on March 6, 2018, had directed the restoration of the Law-GAT by the Pakistan Bar Council through the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The objective of the assessment test is to ensure proper scrutiny and evaluation of a law graduate desirous to join the legal profession. A law graduate will only become eligible to apply for Bar Council membership as an advocate if he/she qualifies the assessment test.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, said that the voting rights would be granted to only those lawyers who would secure 50 percent marks in the Law-GAT. Justice Bandial, while addressing the counsel for young lawyers, said "We all should make efforts to improve the Bars standard."

Those lawyers who could not obtain 50 percent marks in Law-GAT should not be eligible for voting, he added. The judge, however, said the lawyers who have not secured 50 percent marks in the test can practice. The lawyers apprised that 'irrelevant' questions were asked in the test.

The court said new lawyers after passing the test could cast a vote, adding the voting right should be given to the qualified lawyers. The lawyer leaders said due to the court order around 5,000 lawyers all over the country would not be able to cast a vote in the upcoming bar association/council elections.

The counsels prayed before the bench to relax the passing marks. However, Justice Bandial said that the provincial bar council could not reduce the passing marks as this was the authority of the PBC and the HEC. The Pakistan Bar Council was ordered to prepare a guide two weeks prior to the examination. The case was adjourned sine die.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Bar association elections: Lawyers who secured under 50 percent marks in Law-GAT can't vote: SC

Cabinet to discuss industrial growth, PDM challenge today

Policy rate kept unchanged at 7 percent

MPS: It comes as no surprise

In latest China jab, US drafts list of 89 companies with military ties

Education shutdown from Thursday

$800-900 million G-20 debt relief for another 6 months: Cabinet set to allow EAD to move formal request

India tells UN powers it feels 'under pressure' to 'hit back' at Pakistan

'World must not turn away from Afghanistan'

Rolling Spectrum Strategy 2020-2023 launched

Live content rights: Government to allow PTV to make payment to Indian broadcasters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.