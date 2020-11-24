PARTLY FACETIOUS: Analyzing PDM's Peshawar Jalsa

"Was Peshawar Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) jalsa a success or not?"

"I reckon the death of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif's mother somehow trumped the jalsa."

"Ha ha I reckon it is time to revisit the English language."

"I don't understand the cause of your mirth - even The Khan and His Bad Mouthedness, Chauhan former Information Minister Punjab and current Minister for Punjab Jails where need I add Shahbaz Sharif and his eldest born are currently in residence..."

"Indeed and the use of a vehicle for conveying the Father and Son to and from court is wrecking their backs..."

"Hey this is usual in our politics - recall how Nawaz Sharif dealt with Benazir Bhutto and her husband...."

"Right but my comment that the English language needs a revisit was not to make new words to take account of how we Pakistanis react to death...that is easily dealt with by resorting to Minglish. I was referring to the use of the word Trump after his election defeat - his legal challenges to the election results are all being un-trumped if you know what I mean so the word trump must evolve into meaning something else...."

"Wait till 2024 and if Trump or his selected candidate doesn't stand and win elections at that time then and only then should trump mean the opposite of what it does today."

"So the fight is not over yet you reckon?"

"Nah and the sooner The Khan realizes it the better...."

"You mean Biden, not The Khan."

"No I meant The Khan, in Pakistan we keep hearing of the end of politics of an individual and/or family and then viola! A few years down the line the individual and/or party re-emerges as a force so my suggestion: don't count your chickens before they are hatched."

"The Khan understands cricket terminology so...."

"For your information a year ago The Khan inaugurated a 1.6 billion rupee project envisaging 5 million pre-vaccinated chickens with 30 percent cost to be borne by the government and 70 percent by the beneficiary and..."

"The beneficiaries are the chickens in question?"

"Don't be facetious."

"But you know in cricket terminology once you are out you are out unless of course the umpire...."

"Why did you shut up? Go on. Helloooooo?"

