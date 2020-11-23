Pakistan
PM for recommendations to make country's basic sports structure effective
- The prime minister said that as majority of Pakistan’s population consisted of youth, the provision of best opportunities of sports was much essential.
23 Nov 2020
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination to come up with recommendations for making the country’s basic sports structure effective in consultation with stakeholders.
He gave this direction during a meeting with Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza who called on him here and exchanged views about the administrative matters relating to sports activities in the country.
The prime minister said that as majority of Pakistan’s population consisted of youth, the provision of best opportunities of sports was much essential.
SBP's Monetary Policy Committee maintain policy rate at 7pc
PM for recommendations to make country's basic sports structure effective
Saudi foreign minister denies meeting between Crown Prince and Israeli officials
British PM to announce mass virus testing programme
KSE100 Nosedives by over 800pts as Schools Close
Taliban rigging drones to drop bombs, Afghan spy chief says
Astra/Oxford seek coronavirus vaccine approval after 'effective' trials
Israeli PM, Mossad chief secretly flew to Saudi Arabia; met Crown Prince MBS, US Secretary of State Pompeo: Reports
Government announces to close all educational institutes from Thursday
SBP's MPS: Expert anticipates continuation of ‘accommodating monetary policy’
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest LoC violations that left 11 injured
Khalilzad welcomes Pak-Afghan joint vision, says it is an opportunity to move forward on peace
Read more stories
Comments