Saudi SAGO says local wheat season ended with 385,635 tonnes purchased
23 Nov 2020
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's grains organisation (SAGO) said on Monday it bought a total of 385,635 tonnes of local wheat at the close of the season, according to a post on its Twitter account.
