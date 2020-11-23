Punjab govt decides to reduce business hours after frequent SOP violations

Amid resurge of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the country, the Punjab government on Monday decided that shops across the province will close at 6pm.

The decision was made after frequent violations of the government-defined SOPs by businesses, ARY news citing its sources reported.

The president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Mian Tariq Misbah has opposed the decision saying there will be overcrowding of people at markets if business hours are reduced.

He assured that traders will follow SOPs strictly.

Furthermore, the provincial government has also finalised a string of measures, including allowing half of its employees to work from home, to curb the second COVID-19 wave.

Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and Rawalpindi are the most affected cities in the province from the second wave of pandemic.