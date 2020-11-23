AVN 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-6.38%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.33%)
CHCC 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-2.66%)
DCL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.56%)
DGKC 102.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.61%)
EFERT 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.75%)
EPCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.67%)
FCCL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.16%)
FFL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.78%)
HASCOL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.12%)
HBL 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.02%)
HUBC 78.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-7.01%)
JSCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-8.82%)
KAPCO 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.72%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.37%)
MLCF 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-5.02%)
OGDC 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.98%)
PAEL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.48%)
PIBTL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.76%)
PIOC 84.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.99%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.15%)
PPL 82.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-2.66%)
PSO 186.93 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-3.16%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-8.21%)
STPL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.68%)
TRG 51.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-6.88%)
UNITY 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-4.05%)
WTL 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.88%)
BR100 4,095 Decreased By ▼ -68.74 (-1.65%)
BR30 20,528 Decreased By ▼ -414.18 (-1.98%)
KSE100 39,554 Decreased By ▼ -633.62 (-1.58%)
KSE30 16,645 Decreased By ▼ -258.42 (-1.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business

Oil prices extend gains on COVID vaccine hopes

  • Sentiment was also bolstered by hopes that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other producers, a group known as OPEC+, will keep crude output in check.
Reuters 23 Nov 2020

SINGAPORE: Oil prices extended their gains on Monday as traders were optimistic about a recovery in crude demand thanks to successful coronavirus vaccine trials, but price gains were contained by renewed lockdowns in several countries.

Sentiment was also bolstered by hopes that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other producers, a group known as OPEC+, will keep crude output in check.

Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.4%, to $45.13 a barrel by 0039 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 4 cents, or 0.1%, to $42.46 a barrel. Both benchmarks had increased by 5% last week.

“Positive sentiment continues to be driven by the recent good news about the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines in development and the expectation that the OPEC+ meeting at the end of this month could see the group extend current cuts by 3-6 months,” said Stephen Innes, Chief Global Markets Strategist at axi.

U.S. healthcare workers and others recommended that the nation’s first COVID-19 inoculations could start getting shots within a day or two of regulatory consent next month, a top official of the government’s vaccine development effort said on Sunday.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser for “Operation Warp Speed”, said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would likely grant approval in mid-December for distribution of the vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech [22UAy.DE], launching the largest inoculation campaign in U.S. history.

Elsewhere, OPEC+, which meets on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, is looking at options to delay by at least three months from January the tapering of their 7.7 million barrel per day (bpd) cuts by around 2 million bpd.

But smaller Russian oil companies are still planning to pump more crude this year despite a global deal to cut production as they have little leeway in managing the output of start-up fields, a group representing the producers said on Friday.

Oil prices

Oil prices extend gains on COVID vaccine hopes

Govt to decide on schools' closure today

PM forms body as govt struggles to find NHP solution

US exits ‘Open Skies’ defence treaty

Manufacturing of SIM, smart cards: Hamad-led body formed to finalise suggestions

G20 leaders pledge fair distribution of coronavirus vaccine

PDM endangering lives, livelihoods: PM

PDM ‘violates’ ban, steps up pressure on govt

Soldier martyred, four terrorists killed in NW operation

Country records highest death toll in 4 months

China to launch moon probe

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters