AVN 66.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 104.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.11%)
EFERT 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 44.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 131.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 94.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PAEL 32.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PSO 193.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 54.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 24.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Print

China to launch moon probe

Reuters Updated 23 Nov 2020

BEIJING: China plans to launch an unmanned spacecraft to the moon this week to bring back lunar rocks in the first attempt by any nation to retrieve samples from Earth's natural satellite since the 1970s.

The Chang'e-5 probe, named after the ancient Chinese goddess of the moon, will seek to collect material that can help scientists understand more about the moon's origins and formation. The mission will test China's ability to remotely acquire samples from space, ahead of more complex missions.

If successful, the mission will make China only the third country to have retrieved lunar samples, following the United States and the Soviet Union decades ago.

Since the Soviet Union crash-landed the Luna 2 on the moon in 1959, the first human-made object to reach another celestial body, a handful of other countries including Japan and India have launched moon missions.

In the Apollo programme, which first put men on the moon, the United States landed 12 astronauts over six flights from 1969 to 1972, bringing back 382 kg (842 pounds) of rocks and soil.

The Soviet Union deployed three successful robotic sample return missions in the 1970s. The last, the Luna 24, retrieved 170.1 grams (6 ounces) of samples in 1976 from Mare Crisium, or "Sea of Crises".

China's probe, scheduled to launch in coming days, will attempt to collect 2 kg (4 1/2 pounds) of samples in a previously unvisited area in a massive lava plain known as Oceanus Procellarum, or "Ocean of Storms". "The Apollo-Luna sample zone of the moon, while critical to our understanding, was undertaken in an area that comprises far less than half the lunar surface," said James Head, a planetary scientist at Brown University. Subsequent data from orbital remote sensing missions have shown a wider diversity of rock types, mineralogies and ages than represented in the Apollo-Luna sample collections, he said.

China to launch moon probe

US exits ‘Open Skies’ defence treaty

Manufacturing of SIM, smart cards: Hamad-led body formed to finalise suggestions

G20 leaders pledge fair distribution of coronavirus vaccine

PDM endangering lives, livelihoods: PM

PDM ‘violates’ ban, steps up pressure on govt

Soldier martyred, four terrorists killed in NW operation

Country records highest death toll in 4 months

Removal of FAT chief for Benami Transactions: IHC issues notices to PM’s office, ED, law ministry

Mother of Nawaz, Shehbaz dies in London

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.