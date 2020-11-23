Maryam advises Nawaz to stay in London

ISLAMABAD: Former prime Nawaz Sharif may not be able to accompany his mother’s body to Pakistan as his daughter Maryam Nawaz advised him to stay in London given the current political scenario in the country.

In a tweet, she regretted that “not a single government functionary had the decency to inform me about the sad demise of my grandmother. I’ve requested Mian Nawaz Sharif not to return home as these people are blinded by vendetta politics [and] we can’t expect any kind of decency from them”.

Meanwhile, on the request of Sharif family, the government of Punjab allowed Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz to attend the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar. Both the family members, who have been jailed over money-laundering charges, will be released on parole.

Expressing his condolences, Punjab Minister for Prisons and Colonies Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan said that attending the funeral is Hamza and Shahbaz Sharif’s legal and moral right, hence, the government has decided to grant the permission.

The minister also allowed senior PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar and some members of the Sharif family to visit Shehbaz and Hamza in jail for condolence.

Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif also talked over the phone to console each other over their mother’s death, said report while quoting Attaullah Tarar, deputy secretary general of PML-N.

“The two leaders discussed funeral arrangements, adding that the funeral prayers will be held at the Sharif Medical City in Jati Umra,” Tarar said. “As soon as the body is sent to Pakistan, we will apply for Shehbaz’s and Hamza’s parole,” he added.

PML-N announced the postponement of its political activities following the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed that the party’s activities will resume after the funeral of Begum Akhtar.

As soon as the news of Begum Shamim Akhtar’s demise broke, condolences from all quarters started pouring in.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi andf chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani expressed sorrow over Begum Shamim’s death and prayed for the departed soul.

“My condolences and prayers go to the Sharif family on the passing of Mian Nawaz and Mian Shehbaz Sharif’s mother. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un,” tweeted the prime minister.

