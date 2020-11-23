AVN 66.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 104.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.11%)
EFERT 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 44.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 131.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 94.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PAEL 32.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PSO 193.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 54.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 24.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Berkshire’s bet a bright spot in gloomy year for Big Pharma stocks

Reuters 23 Nov 2020

NEW YORK: Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s new bet on the US pharmaceutical industry signals hope for shares of large drug companies, which have lagged a broad market rally amid concern about efforts to rein in prescription drug prices.

Drug stocks largely outperformed on Tuesday, a day after Warren Buffett’s conglomerate, long underweight in the healthcare sector, revealed $5.7 billion of new investments in Abbvie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Merck & Co and Pfizer Inc, whose vaccine has demonstrated effectiveness in late-stage studies against Covid-19.

“It’s a recognition of, ‘Hey, there’s some value there,’” said Walter Todd, chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital, whose funds hold shares of Pfizer, Merck and Eli Lilly.

Pharma stocks also received a boost after the Nov. 3 US elections made clear there would be no overwhelming Democratic sweep, an outcome some investors feared could prompt a major overhaul of drug pricing.

Still, many are reluctant to sound an all-clear on the industry, which is trading close to its biggest-ever valuation gap against the S&P 500 based on forward price-to-earnings ratios, according to Refinitiv Datastream.

Among the issues on investors’ minds is whether Democrats can secure a slim margin in the US Senate if their candidates win run-off races in Georgia scheduled for January, a result that could spark volatility throughout the healthcare sector.

Beyond that, pharmaceutical stocks continue to face pressure from concerns over lawmakers’ efforts to bring down high drug prices, investors said.

“That is an area where you can quickly get to some sort of bipartisan agreement,” said Les Funtleyder, a healthcare portfolio manager at E Squared Capital. So far in 2020, the S&P 500 pharmaceutical industry index has gained 0.6%, versus an 11.7% gain for the overall S&P 500, and an 8.8% gain for the S&P 500 healthcare sector.

Shares of the two biggest pure-play pharma companies by market value, Merck and Pfizer, have fallen 10% and 3%, respectively, this year.

“Big pharma names have underperformed, and look cheap relative to historical valuations and the market overall,” said Jim Shanahan, an Edward Jones analyst who covers Berkshire. “These are large, dominant companies in an industry that has demonstrated strong, long-term growth.”

Investors say pharma stocks have also lagged because many top-selling products are slated to lose patent protection in the coming years, including Abbvie’s blockbuster Humira.

“As you get within five years of patent expirations, people start to look and get more nervous about growth prospects,” said Marshall Gordon, senior healthcare analyst at Clearbridge Investments.

Another factor hurting pharma’s performance, said Jared Holz, healthcare equity strategist at Jefferies, is that the stock market currently is dominated on a given day by either a trade favoring big tech, stay-at-home stocks, or a trade favoring economically cyclical stocks.—Reuters

Berkshire’s bet a bright spot in gloomy year for Big Pharma stocks

US exits ‘Open Skies’ defence treaty

Manufacturing of SIM, smart cards: Hamad-led body formed to finalise suggestions

G20 leaders pledge fair distribution of coronavirus vaccine

PDM endangering lives, livelihoods: PM

PDM ‘violates’ ban, steps up pressure on govt

Soldier martyred, four terrorists killed in NW operation

Country records highest death toll in 4 months

China to launch moon probe

Removal of FAT chief for Benami Transactions: IHC issues notices to PM’s office, ED, law ministry

Mother of Nawaz, Shehbaz dies in London

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.