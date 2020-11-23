AVN 66.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 104.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.11%)
EFERT 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 44.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 131.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 94.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PAEL 32.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PSO 193.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 54.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 24.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Qatar leads most Gulf markets higher; Egypt falls

Reuters 23 Nov 2020

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Middle East ended higher on Sunday, with Qatar’s index leading the gains on a rise in financial shares, while Egypt closed lower.

Financial markets globally have been buoyed over the past two weeks by US drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna Inc releasing encouraging news on the effectiveness of their vaccine candidates against the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index added 0.1%, with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services leaping 5.1% and real estate firm Jabal Omar Development adding 2.2%.

On Thursday, the acting information minister said the kingdom could review its VAT increase, which his driven up inflation, after the novel coronavirus pandemic comes to an end. That could spur an economic recovery.

Saudi Arabia tripled its value-added tax to 15% in July to offset the impact of lower oil revenue on state finances.

Dubai’s main share index rose 0.4%, supported by a 0.9% gain in Shariah-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank and a 1% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

The Abu Dhabi index closed 0.4% higher, buoyed by a 1.9% rise in the United Arab Emirates’ largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

In Qatar, the index advanced 0.9%, with the Gulf’s largest lender Qatar National Bank jumping 4.4% and petrochemical firm Industries Qatar up 1.5%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index eased 0.4%, hurt by a 0.6% fall in Commercial International Bank.—Reuters

Qatar leads most Gulf markets higher; Egypt falls

US exits ‘Open Skies’ defence treaty

Manufacturing of SIM, smart cards: Hamad-led body formed to finalise suggestions

G20 leaders pledge fair distribution of coronavirus vaccine

PDM endangering lives, livelihoods: PM

PDM ‘violates’ ban, steps up pressure on govt

Soldier martyred, four terrorists killed in NW operation

Country records highest death toll in 4 months

China to launch moon probe

Removal of FAT chief for Benami Transactions: IHC issues notices to PM’s office, ED, law ministry

Mother of Nawaz, Shehbaz dies in London

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.