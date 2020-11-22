AVN 66.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 104.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.11%)
EFERT 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 44.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 131.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 94.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PAEL 32.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PSO 193.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 54.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 24.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►

JUI-F is not representative party of people: Fawad

  • Replying to a question, he said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was in grief of loosing elections in Gilgit Baltistan, so he was giving unconscious statements in these days.
APP 22 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam Fazlur Rehman (JUI-F) was neither representative party of the people and nor having roots among the public.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Maulana Fazalur Rehman was almost 20 to 25 years remained head of the Kashmir Committee but he did nothing for people of Kashmir and highlighting or resolving the issue during his tenure.

The minister said the people had given their mandate to Prime Minister Imran Khan for five years because they had full confidence on his neat and clean leadership, adding they knew that he (PM) was only political figure in the country who had full capabilities to resolve their problems efficiently.

Replying to a question, he said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was in grief of loosing elections in Gilgit Baltistan, so he was giving unconscious statements in these days.

Chaudhry Fawad said the government had already canceled its scheduled political gatherings in the larger interest of the country and its people but the opposition was not caring regarding the health of the masses so they were intentionally playing with the lives of poor people for their personal interests.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

JUI-F is not representative party of people: Fawad

France demands Pakistan rectifies Macron Nazi jibe

PDM alliance is unnatural: Gill

Security, Coronavirus pose a significant threat to PDM's Peshawar rally

G20 to back 'equitable' access to coronavirus vaccine

Key US Senate race candidate quarantining after possible Covid infection

Saudi confident of 'friendly' ties with Biden: official

14 pro-Iran fighters in Syria killed in airstrikes: monitor

Pakistani soldier martyred, four terrorist killed in NW IBO, ISPR

Nawaz Sharif’s mother passes away in London

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters