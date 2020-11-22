AVN 66.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Captain Safdar tests positive for COVID-19 again

BR Web Desk Updated 22 Nov 2020

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader (retd) Captain Safdar Awaz has again tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Safdar had returned to Lahore from Gilgit after testing positive for COVID-19 on November 8. He was under treatment at the Sharif Medical City Lahore.

After completing the quarantine process, Maryam Nawaz’s husband went again for coronavirus test, which came positive again.

As per the spokesperson of Sharif Medical City, He is stable condition and has been advised to take rest for two more weeks.

It is worth to mention here that, as many as 38,983 people were tested during the past 24 hours, out of which 2,665 turned out to be positive, said National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the period, 59 people passed away due to deadly virus.

