Peshawar rally will be held at all costs: Fazl

PESHAWAR: Chief of the Opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement Fazlur Rehman on Saturday termed that the biggest virus facing Pakistan is the government itself. He also said that PDM's Peshawar rally will go ahead as planned under all circumstances.

Talking to the media persons in Peshawar, the PDM head said that despite the illegitimate government's efforts, PDM will hold its rally in Peshawar. He said that Sunday's historic rally will bamboozle the PTI government.

Addressing these concerns, Fazlur Rehman said that the government is only touting the dangers of coronavirus since it sees no other way of stopping PDM rallies. This illegitimate government itself is the biggest virus, ridding the nation of its rule will be the biggest reprieve, he added.

This statement comes at a time when the country is facing a serious spike in coronavirus cases with the number of deaths also on the rise.

Fazlur Rehman said that PTI came to power by stealing the public's votes; the system must be changed so that results cannot be faked. He said that the organizational structure of PDM has been completed and all parties are moving forward with complete unity. He said: "This government is the representative of a stolen mandate. It is not the representative of the people." "A historic rally will take place today in Peshawar," he vowed, adding that the next rally will be held on November 26 in Larkana which his party, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl), will host. PDM chief said that the Opposition will not allow the government to rest at any juncture in the movement. He said another rally will take place on November 30 in Multan.

Speaking of the government's warnings against holding rallies, he said that they found no other excuse, so started raising a hue and cry about the spread of coronavirus. "This illegitimate government itself is a big corona," he said, adding: "While we talk about COVID-19, we should also shed light upon COVID-18."

The PDM chief said that the Opposition's campaign against the government has reached its peak and that the organisational structure of the movement is now complete. Taking a jibe at PM Imran Khan, he said: "One Trump [has left office], we will send the Pakistani Trump packing." He said that the country's situation can be assessed by looking at Peshawar's Bus Rapid Transit.

Fazl said that PDM had already announced its manifesto and objectives and also completed its organizational structure, all political parties under the banner of PDM have unanimous on the agenda and notion of this public movement. "We represent every school of thought and every section of the country," Fazlur Rehman claimed.

Referring to a State Bank of Pakistan report stating that the country's GDP growth had plunged to 0.4%, he said that due to the financial crisis, the country's very existence is at stake. He observed that the world politics has rapidly changed as the time has come for "Pakistan's Trump" to be "removed" from office, in a reference to the apparent ousting of US President Donald Trump from the seat of power by the popular vote.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020