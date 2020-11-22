AVN 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.69%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
DGKC 104.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
EFERT 66.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 44.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.46%)
HASCOL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HBL 131.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.63%)
OGDC 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
PAEL 32.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 193.04 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.4%)
SNGP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 54.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.36%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.77%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

Finnish ferry runs aground in Baltic sea with nearly 430 aboard

AFP 22 Nov 2020

STOCKHOLM: A passenger ferry ran aground Saturday next to islands between Sweden and Finland, leaving nearly 430 passengers and crew stranded for the night, the Finnish owner and coast guard said.

The Viking Line's "Grace," sailing between the Finnish port of Turku and the Swedish capital Stockholm, hit rocks around 1415 pm (1215 GMT) shortly before a stopover in Mariehamn, in the Aland archipelago, Finland's coast guard said. It said the cause of the accident was not immediately known but there were powerful winds in the region.

"There is no water leak and no immediate threat" to passengers, the coast guard said on Twitter.

Aboard the vessel were 331 passengers and 98 crew, a Viking Line spokeswoman told AFP. "The passengers will have to spend the night on board and disembark (Sunday)," the spokeswoman said.

"The ship's situation is stable. On Sunday we will tell the passengers which ship they can take to return to Sweden and Finland."

Divers were inspecting the hull to determine how to put the ship back in operation.

"The situation on board is calm and a dinner is being served," the company told AFP around 1700 GMT.

Finnish ferry runs aground in Baltic sea with nearly 430 aboard

Erdogan, King Salman agree to enhance ties

PM urged to persuade Taliban to shun violence

PM criticises PDM's decision to go ahead with public meeting plan

Faraz warns Opposition of 'consequences'

Britain, Canada rollover EU trade terms for Brexit deal

Fiscal stabilization, economic reforms: Government says remains committed to its agenda

Erdogan urges dialogue with EU, says Turkey's future in Europe

LPG supply chain: Ministry for continuing structure of regulatory regime

Evaluation of i-Voting mechanisms, solutions kicks off

Allama Khadim Rizvi laid to rest

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.