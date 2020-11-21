Gold price increase R100 to Rs113,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs. 100 on Saturday and was trade at 113,300 against its sale at Rs. 113,200 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs. 86 and was trade at Rs. 97,136 against Rs. 97,050 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 89,042, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs. 1230 and Rs. 1054.52 respectively.

The gold prices in the in international market increased by $6 and was traded at $1872 against $$1866, the association reported.