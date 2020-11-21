Pakistan
Gold price increase R100 to Rs113,300 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs. 1230 and Rs. 1054.52 respectively.
Updated 21 Nov 2020
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs. 100 on Saturday and was trade at 113,300 against its sale at Rs. 113,200 the previous day.
Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs. 86 and was trade at Rs. 97,136 against Rs. 97,050 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 89,042, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs. 1230 and Rs. 1054.52 respectively.
The gold prices in the in international market increased by $6 and was traded at $1872 against $$1866, the association reported.
PDM's 'reckless politics' threat to 'people's safety': PM berates opposition's decision to hold rallies amid spike in COVID-19
Gold price increase R100 to Rs113,300 per tola
Thousands participate in funeral prayers of Khadim Hussain Rizvi in Lahore
Asad Umar advises Sindh Govt to utilize Rs700bn allocated in the budget for Karachi
55% increase in suicide cases among the Indian Central Reserve Police Force: report
Pakistan reports highest number of daily coronavirus deaths since July
US 'pleased' over PM Imran Khan's visit to Afghanistan
PSM, Railways, FBR restructuring plan unveiled
Proposed agreements: IPPs still in the dark about templates
$1bn allocated to rebuild Afghanistan, says Alvi
APEC leaders call for free and open trade to drive economic recovery
Global tax evasion costs $427bn per year: NGO
Read more stories
Comments