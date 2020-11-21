Pakistan
Bullion prices on Saturday
- Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Saturday.
21 Nov 2020
KARACHI: Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Saturday.
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 97136.00 (per 10 gram) Silver Tezabi Rs. 1054.52 (per 10 gram)
PDM's 'reckless politics' threat to 'people's safety': PM berates opposition's decision to hold rallies amid spike in COVID-19
Bullion prices on Saturday
Thousands participate in funeral prayers of Khadim Hussain Rizvi in Lahore
Asad Umar advises Sindh Govt to utilize Rs700bn allocated in the budget for Karachi
55% increase in suicide cases among the Indian Central Reserve Police Force: report
Pakistan reports highest number of daily coronavirus deaths since July
US 'pleased' over PM Imran Khan's visit to Afghanistan
PSM, Railways, FBR restructuring plan unveiled
Proposed agreements: IPPs still in the dark about templates
$1bn allocated to rebuild Afghanistan, says Alvi
APEC leaders call for free and open trade to drive economic recovery
Global tax evasion costs $427bn per year: NGO
Read more stories
Comments