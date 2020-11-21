Pakistan: CM inaugurates 'Bahimat Bazurg programme'

LAHORE: Inaugurating "Bahimat Buzurg program", Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Friday that the government is inching closer to the goal of the state of Madina envisioned by PM Imran Khan.

"The establishment of the state of Madina is a long and arduous journey but I am convinced that we will succeed in achieving this important goal, he said, adding: "Riasat-e-Madina would be an exemplary State fulfilling its responsibility towards every citizen."

The CM maintained that the respect and service to elders is a social as well as collective religious obligation. A special fund has been set up with an initial amount of Rs. 2 billion to assist deserving senior citizens of 65 years and above. Under this program, needy senior citizens will be given a monthly stipend to lessen their financial difficulties, he added.

The CM said the provincial government has started "Punjab Ehsaas program" to fulfil the needs of deserving elders and other neglected segments of the society. Similarly, "Nai Zindagi program" was launched for the rehabilitation of affectees of acid-attacks and Bahimat Buzurg is a part of Ehsaas Program, he added.

The CM gave away certificates to DC Bahawalnagar and ADCs of Sialkot and Khushab for showing good performance concerning the start of Bahimat Buzurg program. Vice-Chairman Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) Ali Asjad Malhi said the program is close to the heart of Usman Buzdar and another program is going to be started to provide stipend, training and loan to differently-able. The Punjab Human Capital Development Program is the largest welfare initiative worth Rs.52 billion monthly aids, will be provided to needy elders under the Bahimat Bazurg program and they can receive cash from today, he added.

Moreover, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan have expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of head of Tehrik-e-Laibaik Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi. In their condolence messages, they prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

