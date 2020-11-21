AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
DGKC 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.97%)
EFERT 66.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
EPCL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.56%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
HBL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.79%)
KAPCO 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
MLCF 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.45%)
OGDC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.57%)
PAEL 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PIOC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.04%)
SNGP 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.62%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 55.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.85%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.26%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Pakistan: CM inaugurates 'Bahimat Bazurg programme'

Recorder Report 21 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Inaugurating "Bahimat Buzurg program", Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Friday that the government is inching closer to the goal of the state of Madina envisioned by PM Imran Khan.

"The establishment of the state of Madina is a long and arduous journey but I am convinced that we will succeed in achieving this important goal, he said, adding: "Riasat-e-Madina would be an exemplary State fulfilling its responsibility towards every citizen."

The CM maintained that the respect and service to elders is a social as well as collective religious obligation. A special fund has been set up with an initial amount of Rs. 2 billion to assist deserving senior citizens of 65 years and above. Under this program, needy senior citizens will be given a monthly stipend to lessen their financial difficulties, he added.

The CM said the provincial government has started "Punjab Ehsaas program" to fulfil the needs of deserving elders and other neglected segments of the society. Similarly, "Nai Zindagi program" was launched for the rehabilitation of affectees of acid-attacks and Bahimat Buzurg is a part of Ehsaas Program, he added.

The CM gave away certificates to DC Bahawalnagar and ADCs of Sialkot and Khushab for showing good performance concerning the start of Bahimat Buzurg program. Vice-Chairman Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) Ali Asjad Malhi said the program is close to the heart of Usman Buzdar and another program is going to be started to provide stipend, training and loan to differently-able. The Punjab Human Capital Development Program is the largest welfare initiative worth Rs.52 billion monthly aids, will be provided to needy elders under the Bahimat Bazurg program and they can receive cash from today, he added.

Moreover, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan have expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of head of Tehrik-e-Laibaik Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi. In their condolence messages, they prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Pakistan: CM inaugurates 'Bahimat Bazurg programme'

Proposed agreements: IPPs still in the dark about templates

$1bn allocated to rebuild Afghanistan, says Alvi

APEC leaders call for free and open trade to drive economic recovery

Global tax evasion costs $427bn per year: NGO

FBR to establish CITRO for centralised refund payment

Pakistan improves implementation of WTO's TFA to 79pc in Nov

ECC approves $150m technical grant for Covid-19 vaccine

Resolution of construction sector's issues: PM directs Telecommunication & Nepra to work with SBP

Low-cost and affordable housing finance: SBP announces new regulatory incentives

Two urea plants: Ministry under pressure to extend period of cheap RLNG supply

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.