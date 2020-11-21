Gold up by Rs 500 per tola

KARACHI: Gold on Friday grew by Rs500 per tola in the local market, traders said.

This increase of Rs500 in the yellow metal price pushed its value to Rs113200 per tola.

Value of gold per 10 grams also went up by Rs428 to Rs97505 on the domestic market. Gold was quoted selling for $1866 per ounce, up by $7 on the world market.

Silver was available for Rs1230 per tola, up by Rs30; Rs1054.52 per 10 grams, up by Rs25.72 and $24.20 per ounce, traders said.

