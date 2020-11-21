Markets
New York cotton
21 Nov 2020
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Dec'20 69.32 70.49 69.32 69.72 12:15 - 0.40 2767 69.32
Nov 20
Mar'21 71.70 72.60 71.66 72.45 12:17 - 0.78 14087 71.67
Nov 20
May'21 72.62 73.45 72.57 73.30 12:16 - 0.73 2453 72.57
Nov 20
=================================================================================
