AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
DGKC 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.97%)
EFERT 66.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
EPCL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.56%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
HBL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.79%)
KAPCO 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
MLCF 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.45%)
OGDC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.57%)
PAEL 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PIOC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.04%)
SNGP 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.62%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 55.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.85%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.26%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Thai rice export prices hit 2-month high

Reuters 21 Nov 2020

HANOI: Thai rice export prices rose to their highest in nearly two months this week on concerns over supply even as demand remained sluggish, while a strong rupee kept rates for the Indian variety near an eight-month trough.

Thailand's benchmark 5% broken rice prices rose to $475-$485 on Thursday from $470-$480 last week, traders said.

"New supply hasn't yet arrived, resulting in higher prices," a Bangkok-based trader said.

Prices for top exporter India's 5 percent broken parboiled variety were unchanged at $366-$370 per tonne, its lowest since the week of March 26.

"Demand is weak as buyers have taken a pause. Since container freight rates are going up, exporters can't reduce the prices," said an exporter based at Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

An appreciation in the rupee is also reducing traders' margins from overseas sales, which makes securing exports deals difficult, the exporter added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's state grains agency issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice this week, its first tender in three years amid dwindling supplies and a surge in prices of the staple grain.

But market participants said the move would hardly have any impact on prices, which have gone up around 50% since March, as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed local prices to record highs due to panic buying.

Vietnam's 5% broken rice prices were unchanged from a week earlier at $495-$500 per tonne on Thursday.

"Demand from the Philippines is on the rise, but rice shipments from Cambodia to Vietnam help offset domestic thin supplies," said a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnamese export rates are likely to remain around current levels until the end of the year, traders said.

Government data showed Vietnam's rice exports in October fell 5.8% from September to 362,930 tonnes.

Thai rice export prices hit 2-month high

Proposed agreements: IPPs still in the dark about templates

$1bn allocated to rebuild Afghanistan, says Alvi

APEC leaders call for free and open trade to drive economic recovery

Global tax evasion costs $427bn per year: NGO

FBR to establish CITRO for centralised refund payment

Pakistan improves implementation of WTO's TFA to 79pc in Nov

ECC approves $150m technical grant for Covid-19 vaccine

Resolution of construction sector's issues: PM directs Telecommunication & Nepra to work with SBP

Low-cost and affordable housing finance: SBP announces new regulatory incentives

Two urea plants: Ministry under pressure to extend period of cheap RLNG supply

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.