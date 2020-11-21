AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
DGKC 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.97%)
EFERT 66.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
EPCL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.56%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
HBL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.79%)
KAPCO 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
MLCF 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.45%)
OGDC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.57%)
PAEL 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PIOC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.04%)
SNGP 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.62%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 55.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.85%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.26%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

New Chinese submersible reaches Earth's deepest ocean trench

AFP 21 Nov 2020

BEIJING: China livestreamed footage of its new manned submersible parked at the bottom of the Mariana Trench on Friday, part of a historic mission into the deepest underwater valley on the planet. The "Fendouzhe", or "Striver", descended more than 10,000 metres (about 33,000 feet) into the submarine trench in the western Pacific Ocean with three researchers on board, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Only a handful of people have ever visited the bottom of the Mariana Trench, a crescent-shaped depression in the Earth's crust that is deeper than Mount Everest is high and more than 2,550 kilometres (1,600 miles) long.

The first explorers visited the trench in 1960 on a brief expedition, after which there had been no missions until Hollywood director James Cameron made the first solo trip to the bottom in 2012.

Cameron described a "desolate" and "alien" environment.

Video footage shot and relayed by a deep-sea camera this week showed the green-and-white Chinese submersible moving through dark water surrounded by clouds of sediment as it slowly touched down on the seabed.

Fendouzhe, which has made multiple dives in recent days, had earlier this month set a national record of 10,909 metres for manned deep-sea diving after landing in the deepest known point of the trench, Challenger Deep, just shy of the 10,927-metre world record set by an American explorer in 2019.

The mission on November 10 beamed up the world's first live video from Challenger Deep.

The submersible, equipped with robotic arms to collect biological samples and sonar "eyes" that use sound waves to identify surrounding objects, is making repeated dives to test its capabilities.

It is carrying so much equipment that engineers added a bulbous forehead-shaped protrusion containing buoyant materials to the vessel to help maintain its balance.

New Chinese submersible reaches Earth's deepest ocean trench

Proposed agreements: IPPs still in the dark about templates

$1bn allocated to rebuild Afghanistan, says Alvi

APEC leaders call for free and open trade to drive economic recovery

Global tax evasion costs $427bn per year: NGO

FBR to establish CITRO for centralised refund payment

Pakistan improves implementation of WTO's TFA to 79pc in Nov

ECC approves $150m technical grant for Covid-19 vaccine

Resolution of construction sector's issues: PM directs Telecommunication & Nepra to work with SBP

Low-cost and affordable housing finance: SBP announces new regulatory incentives

Two urea plants: Ministry under pressure to extend period of cheap RLNG supply

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.