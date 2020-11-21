AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
Government 'in turmoil' after PDM's 'success': Nafisa Shah

Amjad Ali Shah 21 Nov 2020

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) central information secretary Nafisa Shah has said the success of the Pakistan Democratic Movement has terrified the government. Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club here on Friday, the PPP leader said that the government that previously considered the coronavirus nothing but flu was now using it as an excuse to stop the opposition from holding its public meetings.

Nafisa Shah said that all arrangements had been made to ensure that the standard operating procedures were followed.

"This government is doing corona engineering. It should stop it," she said.

The PPP leader alleged that the provincial government had been trying to create obstacles in the way of the Peshawar public meeting by using the excuse of spike in Covid-19 cases.

"We are fighting for civilian supremacy in the country," Nafisa said. Those very people who had earlier been denying giving an NRO were now considering holding a dialogue, the PPP leader said.

Flanked by PPP provincial information secretary Senator Robina Khalid and Gohar Inqilabi, Nafisa Shah questioned the role of the Election Commission, saying the PPP had bagged a majority of votes in the recent Gilgit-Baltistan elections as per a survey.

Meanwhile, she expressed her heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, who died of coronavirus a few days back. She said Justice Waqar Seth had delivered some historic judgments.

Senator Robina Khalid said no one could trust the narrative of Naya Pakistan, adding that the slogan of "Naya Imran" after "Naya Pakistan" was completely incomprehensible and illogical.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

