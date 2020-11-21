AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
Genocide of Muslims in India: Genocide Watch head's statement endorses Pakistan's position: FM

Recorder Report 21 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the recent statement of the head of Genocide Watch regarding genocide of Muslims in India is an endorsement of Pakistan's position about systemic state-sponsored discrimination against minorities in India.

In a statement on Friday, Qureshi said that Pakistan had already expressed its concerns on the matter at the international forums about the Indian state-sponsored discriminatory policies towards minorities, especially the Muslims.

He said that the situation was further deteriorating in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) where the Kashmiri people were facing worst brutalities by the Indian occupation forces. He pointed out that Muslims were being maltreated not only in the occupied territory, but in the entire India.

"Whatever happened in Gujarat and Delhi is before everybody," he added. The foreign minister said that Pakistan had also presented irrefutable evidence regarding Indian involvement in acts of terrorism in Pakistan. Earlier, at a panel discussion in Washington on Tuesday, international experts on genocidal violence warned the impending danger of "genocide" of India's 200 million Muslims under the watch of present Indian regime.

They alerted the international community to wake up to this lurking danger as unfolding situation in India was grim. The panel discussion on "Ten Stages of Genocide and India's Muslims," organised by the Indian American Muslim Council, expressed an urgent need to not only "indict and sanction" the Indian government, but to also expose it in the international community to prevent crimes against humanity.

In his opening remarks, Dr Gregory Stanton, the founding president of Genocide Watch said: "Preparation for genocide is definitely under way in India."

"The persecution of Muslims in Assam and Kashmir is the stage just before genocide...The next stage is extermination that's what we call genocide," he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

