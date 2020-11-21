KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=================================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =================================================================================================================== Hashmi Can 30.09.2020 - (0.478) (0.29) Company Limited 1st Quarter (JSTFC11) 11.12.2020 Jahangir Siddiqui & to 24.12.2020 Company Limited Ghani Glass 14.12.2020 07.12.2020 to Limited 11.00.a.m. EOGM 14.12.2020 ===================================================================================================================

