Dividend/Bonus Announcements
21 Nov 2020
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===================================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===================================================================================================================
Hashmi Can 30.09.2020 - (0.478) (0.29)
Company Limited 1st Quarter
(JSTFC11) 11.12.2020
Jahangir Siddiqui & to 24.12.2020
Company Limited
Ghani Glass 14.12.2020 07.12.2020 to
Limited 11.00.a.m. EOGM 14.12.2020
===================================================================================================================
