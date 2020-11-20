AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
SAPM for adopting narrative to raise importance of connectivity, economic security, CPEC

  • He made it clear that foreign policy adopted for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and for the people of Palestine would remain the same.
APP 20 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Dr. Moeed Yusuf Friday stressed the need of adopting narrative to raise importance of regional connectivity, economic security and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

"Peace in Afghanistan was imperative for security, stability and economic prosperity of the region" he stated in an interview with a tv news channel program.

There are reports about Indian agenda for creating instability in the province of Balochistan and other parts of Pakistan, he stated.

Pakistan will take all necessary measures to approach the international powers, Organization of Islamic Countries, and United Nations Secretary General for apprising them regarding sinister design of rival country India, he added.

India also wanted to sabotage CPEC and damage the peace in the whole region, Dr Moeed Yusuf stated.

By changing narrative, he said Pakistan is offering economic basis to the world to come forward and explore opportunities for boosting business activity here.

In reply to a question about relations with Middle Eastern countries, he said Pakistan's relations with Islamic world was increasing and strengthening day by day.

He made it clear that foreign policy adopted for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and for the people of Palestine would remain the same. Similarly, SAPM said that Pakistan had given policy statement on Israel.

“We want the Islamic world “united” and “secure” but anti-Muslim states are working against it, “he said. Pakistan efforts for Afghan peace, security, connectivity, and prosperity of the region would continue unabatedly, he added.

