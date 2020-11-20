AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
DGKC 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.97%)
EFERT 66.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
EPCL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.56%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
HBL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.79%)
KAPCO 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
MLCF 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.45%)
OGDC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.57%)
PAEL 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PIOC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.04%)
SNGP 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.62%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 55.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.85%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.26%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 20, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Tokyo's Nikkei closes lower ahead of long weekend

  • The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.42 percent or 106.97 points to end at 25,527.37, but gained 0.56 percent from a week earlier.
AFP 20 Nov 2020

TOKYO: Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower on Friday in cautious trade ahead of a long weekend, as worries continued over rising coronavirus cases.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.42 percent or 106.97 points to end at 25,527.37, but gained 0.56 percent from a week earlier.

The broader Topix index inched up 0.06 percent or 0.98 points to 1,727.39. Over the week, it climbed 1.42 percent.

The subdued trade in Tokyo comes a day after Japan's prime minister said the country is on "maximum alert" after logging a record number of daily coronavirus infections at around 2,400, though no immediate restrictions are planned.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike urged residents on Friday to stay careful, especially when dining out, over the three-day weekend.

"The market lacked a sense of direction in the afternoon session," Okasan Online Securities said in a note, adding transport-related shares were down due to the increasing number of virus cases in Japan.

Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing dropped 2.54 percent to 81,130 yen while Sony dipped 0.15 percent to 9,235 yen.

SoftBank Group jumped 2.61 percent to 6,749 yen. Automakers were higher with Toyota growing 0.69 percent to 7,352 yen and Honda rising 0.52 percent to 2,977 yen.

Airlines were lower after reports said people were cancelling their trips due to the growing number of cases, with Japan Airlines falling 2.24 percent to 1,916 yen and ANA Holdings sinking 1.24 percent to 2,532 yen.

The dollar fetched 103.77 yen in Asian trade, against 103.72 yen in New York late Thursday.

Japan's core consumer price index, which excludes fresh food, was down 0.7 percent year-on-year in October, according to data released by the internal affairs ministry before the opening bell.

Tokyo's Nikkei closes lower ahead of long weekend

Facilitation of industrial sector among govt priorities: PM

Pakistan has greatest stake in Afghan peace: PM Imran on Kabul visit

Construction projects in Punjab, KPK to generate Rs1.1trn economic activity; PM told

COVID-19 resurge: Karachi commissioner announces to impose micro, smart lockdown across city

Biden denounces 'irresponsible' Trump fight to reverse election

Peshawar administration denies PDM's request to hold rally on Sunday

Punjab govt bans indoor weddings till January

Facebook, Twitter, Google form alliance to stop COVID vaccine misinformation

Trump, Xi to meet at virtual Asia Pacific forum as trade spat endures

LDA plots case: NAB completes inquiry against Nawaz Sharif

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters