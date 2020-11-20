Pakistan
SBP injects Rs690bn into market
20 Nov 2020
KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan on Friday injected Rs. 690 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through open market operation.
Out of 22 bids of Rs. 741 billion, 20 of Rs. 690 billion were accepted.
The rate of return accepted is 7.03 percent.
