AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
DGKC 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.97%)
EFERT 66.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
EPCL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.56%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
HBL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.79%)
KAPCO 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
MLCF 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.45%)
OGDC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.57%)
PAEL 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PIOC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.04%)
SNGP 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.62%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 55.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.85%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.26%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Indian shares end higher on boost from financials

  • HDFC Bank and a clutch of other financial stocks were the top boost to the NSE Nifty 50 index, which closed 0.68pc higher at 12,859.05 after a more than 1pc drop on Thursday.
Reuters 20 Nov 2020

BENGALURU: Indian shares bounced back on Friday from a sharp fall in the previous session, taking their cue from an advance in global markets and driven by signs of a faster-than-expected recovery in business activity.

HDFC Bank and a clutch of other financial stocks were the top boost to the NSE Nifty 50 index, which closed 0.68pc higher at 12,859.05 after a more than 1pc drop on Thursday.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.65pc higher at 43,882.25.

The two benchmarks have gained more than 10pc in November, the best month so far this year for inflows from foreign institutional investors, on the back of positive COVID-19 vaccine trial results and a better economic outlook than before.

Barclays on Thursday lifted its fiscal 2022 growth forecast for the Indian economy to 8.5pc from 7pc, while Moody's projected a smaller contraction than earlier for fiscal 2021.

Sectors including banking, autos, real estate and metals have seen much stronger gains than the early winners in the pandemic such as drugs or IT, suggesting investors are betting on a faster business recovery.

Among companies, Reliance Industries, shares in which have doubled since their March lows, fell 3.7pc and extended its loss for the month to 7.5pc.

Gland Pharma shares rose as much as 23pc in their market debut.

World stocks edged higher on Friday as hopes of economic recovery ahead helped offset the blow dealt by news that the U.S. Treasury was ending emergency loan programmes.

