Balochistan govt postpones annual examinations for primary classes till March

The Government of Balochistan announced on Friday its decision to postpone the annual examinations for students from classes one to five.

In a statement, the Balochistan education department said that the exams that were scheduled to be held in the last week of November will now be taken next year in March. After examinations, the statement said, the next educational year will begin immediately, ARY reported.

Last week, the provincial government recommended that winter holidays for students should commence from December 1. Education Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind recommended to the National Command and Operation Centre that institutions in Balochistan should remain closed for three months. However, the final decision will be taken in the NCOC meeting on November 23.

Meanwhile, the government has also decided to impose a smart lockdown in Quetta and other cities in the province. The total number of coronavirus cases in Balochistan stands at 16642.