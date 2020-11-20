Al-Karam Textile Mills joins hands with Make-a-Wish Foundation

KARACHI: Al-Karam Textile Mills and Make-a-Wish Foundation Pakistan joined hands to fulfill wishes of children suffering from life threatening diseases on 'Universal Children's Day'.

Al-Karam Textile Mills as a socially responsible corporate organization has always been at the forefront when it comes to supporting the community. The partnership with Make-a-Wish Foundation Pakistan is reflective of its commitment to the society, and in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, this has never been more important. A total of 11 wishes were granted of children diagnosed with critical illnesses.

"There is nothing more important to Al-Karam than giving back to the society that has helped us come this far. Our collaboration with "Make-a-Wish" gives us an opportunity to help these children and make their dreams come true! Everyone deserves a chance at happiness and Al-Karam is proud to contribute in any way that we can!" said Sherbano Raza, Head of HR and Communications.

Commenting on the partnership, Ishtiaq Baig, Founding President, Make-a-Wish Foundation Pakistan said, Make-A-Wish Foundation Pakistan is an affiliate member of Make-A-Wish Int'l USA, the largest wish granting organization in the world in 60 countries, dedicated to grant the most cherished wishes of critically ill children.

