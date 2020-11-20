AVN 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.16%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 131.82 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.63%)
DCL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
DGKC 105.49 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.75%)
EFERT 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
EPCL 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.71%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
FFL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HASCOL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HBL 130.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.76%)
HUBC 79.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
KAPCO 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
MLCF 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
OGDC 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PAEL 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
PIBTL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
POWER 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
PPL 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.2%)
PSO 194.31 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
STPL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.91%)
TRG 55.60 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.51%)
UNITY 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.74%)
WTL 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
BR100 4,201 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 21,180 Increased By ▲ 38.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 40,541 Increased By ▲ 26.03 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,057 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 20, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Al-Karam Textile Mills joins hands with Make-a-Wish Foundation

Recorder Report 20 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Al-Karam Textile Mills and Make-a-Wish Foundation Pakistan joined hands to fulfill wishes of children suffering from life threatening diseases on 'Universal Children's Day'.

Al-Karam Textile Mills as a socially responsible corporate organization has always been at the forefront when it comes to supporting the community. The partnership with Make-a-Wish Foundation Pakistan is reflective of its commitment to the society, and in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, this has never been more important. A total of 11 wishes were granted of children diagnosed with critical illnesses.

"There is nothing more important to Al-Karam than giving back to the society that has helped us come this far. Our collaboration with "Make-a-Wish" gives us an opportunity to help these children and make their dreams come true! Everyone deserves a chance at happiness and Al-Karam is proud to contribute in any way that we can!" said Sherbano Raza, Head of HR and Communications.

Commenting on the partnership, Ishtiaq Baig, Founding President, Make-a-Wish Foundation Pakistan said, Make-A-Wish Foundation Pakistan is an affiliate member of Make-A-Wish Int'l USA, the largest wish granting organization in the world in 60 countries, dedicated to grant the most cherished wishes of critically ill children.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Al-Karam Textile Mills joins hands with Make-a-Wish Foundation

Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in SW

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on 'Shared Vision'

US envoy appreciates Pakistan's relentless support

Global economy recovering, but may be losing momentum: IMF

Xi touts China's huge economy as base of free trade

C/A stays surplus for 4th month

Readymade garments, bedwear exports post growth: Hafeez

Investigation report submitted to SHC: Technical fault led to 2016 ATR crash

NTC to be exempted from 8 percent minimum tax

TLP chief Allama Rizvi dies

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.