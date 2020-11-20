KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 191,666 tonnes of cargo comprising 139,278 tonnes of import cargo and 52,388 tonnes of export cargo including 7,695 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

The total import cargos of 139,278 tonnes comprised of 70,395 tonnes of containerised cargo; 11,888 tonnes of bulk cargo; 4,060 tonnes of sugar; 000 tonnes of DAP; 17,221 tonnes of wheat; 3,277 tonnes of plam Kernel Expeller and 32,437 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 52,388 tonnes comprised of 41,117 tonnes of containerised cargo; 350 tonnes of bulk cargo and 10,921 tonnes of clinkers.

As many as 7,695 containers comprising of 4,946 containers import and 2,749 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 1,518 of 20's and 1,608 of 40's loaded while nil of 20's and 106 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1,241 of 20's and 446 of 40's loaded containers while 200 of 20's and 208 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were six ships namely Charlotte Schulte, MT Karachi, MT Quetta, Golden Brilliant, Al Mahboobah and Xing Hao Hai carrying containers, oil tankers, chemical and clinker respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were five vessels viz. Botany Bay, Barbra, OOCL Guangzhou, Brigitte and Pioneer Elite carrying containers, wheat and clinker respectively currently at the berths.

There is one ship namely Edison carrying containers expected to sail on Thursday.

There are four vessels viz. Xin Pu Dong, Bright Venture, Wadi Feran and Pan Crocus carrying containers, wheat and clinkers respectively due to arrive on Thursday while four vessels viz. Cosco Kaohsiung, MSC Jasmine, Northern Dedication and AS Sicilia carrying containers respectively are expected to arrive on Friday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 154,648 tonnes comprising 130,898 tonnes of import cargo and 23,750 tonnes of export cargo including 1,325 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The total import cargo of 130,898 tonnes includes 77,166 tonnes of coal; 18,500 tonnes of wheat; 11,787 tonnes of gas oil; 13,156 tonnes of palm oil; 4,400 tonnes of chemical; 414 tonnes of sugar; 4,050 tonnes of palm kernel and 1,425 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 23,750 tonnes includes 23,750 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 1,325 containers comprising of 75 containers import and 1,250 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

There were three ships namely Lucent, Ghrisopigi Lady and Southern Wolf carrying sugar, gas oil and palm oil respectively sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, while four ships namely APL New York, Maersk Detroit African Wagtail and Zita Schulte carrying containers, coal and palm oil respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of nine ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, coal, sugar, wheat, LPG, mogas, palm kernel and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as twenty four vessels viz. Express Rome, Suzakali, Vavolet, Eternity SW, Star Fighter, MTM Montreal, Erin Manx, Chem Stream, Tiger Summer, Golden Denise, African Bari Bird, Starling Svea, White Purl, Gas Amazon, PGC Perkilis, Al Khattiya, UACC Eagle, Maistros, ST Memphis, Tiger Harmony, MTM Fair Field, Evo Usuki, Moga-1 and GT Star carrying containers, steel coil, coal, chemical, cement, canola, LPG, LNG, mogas, gas oil and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were seven ships viz. Express Rome, Eternity SW, Erin Manx, PGC Perkilis, Al Khattiya, ST Memphis and GT Star carrying containers, steel coil, coal, LNG, LPG, gas oil and palm oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal, SSGC LPG Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Thursday.

There is one ship namely Cape Male carrying containers due to arrive on Thursday while three ships namely Jeppesen Maersk, MSC Pilar and CMA CGM Field carrying containers are due to arrive on Friday.

