SC defers Khursheed Shah's post-arrest bail application

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah's post-arrest bail application. A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, heard the appeals of Syed Khursheed Shah and his son, and decided to club the PPP MNA application with other bail pleas.

The NAB had also approached the Supreme Court against the decision to grant bail to Syed Khurshid Shah's son-in-law, wife, and others. Raza Rabbani advocate, representing Khursheed Shah, argued that his client was accused in 2001 case for having assets beyond known means. He said that the investigation could not be completed in the last 20 years.

He said 16 persons in this case had been released on bail in 2018. Prosecutor General NAB informed that many accused escaped after getting bail. Raza Rabbani said that his client was behind bars for the last many months. He said the NAB had determined the properties' price more than the actual rates.

According to the NAB, on receipt of multiple complaints against the petitioner, Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, MNA that he was richest man in Sindh beyond his known sources of income, the NAB conducted inquiry and probe whereby collected the evidence against him, and filed a reference in NAB Court Sukkur.

