Skills Punjab Job Portal termed vital initiative of TEVTA

Recorder Report 20 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Provincial Minister Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Skills Punjab Job Portal was an important initiative of TEVTA towards realization of the policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan under the guidance of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar for provision of job opportunities to the youth.

He was addressing on the occasion of launching first ever official Job Portal of the Province, developed and designed by the Technical & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), here on Thursday at TEVTA Secretariat, during a simple ceremony.

Secretary Industries Dr Wasif Khursheed, Director General Punjab Skill Development Agency Salah Saeed, Chairman Punjab Information Board Azfar Manzoor, Chairman PVTC Shahnawaz Badar, Chief Operating Officer TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana and officers of different government departments and TEVTA were also present at this occasion.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that TEVTA was taking rapid strides towards progress and growth under the leadership of its Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique who deserves appreciation, along with his team, for making efforts for bridging up the gap between the prospective employers and skilled youth through development of the Job Portal, said the minister.

Chairperson TEVTA Ali Salman said establishment of Job Portal was a significant step towards the New Skill Eco System of TEVTA which envisages introduction of demand driven quality training and provision of economic opportunities for students upon completion of training. The portal will facilitate the prospective employees and skilled workforce to interact on this platform for mutual benefit culminating in provision of employment to job seekers and selection of right stuff by the employers.

The platform will help maintain a data bank of TEVTA certified skilled work force of the Province and has the potential to serve CPEC and other major projects across the country by facilitating selection of right man for the job with the help of valuable data available on the portal, he said.

