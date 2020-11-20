AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
Global institution ranks Dawlance as Pakistan’s no.1 brand among home appliances

BR Web Desk 20 Nov 2020

Dawlance has continued with its outstanding performance for over 40 years now, and it has been recognized and awarded by various international forums. Apart from the recognitions received there is no doubt that this brand is close to hearts of people across Pakistan. The company has established 3 manufacturing units in Pakistan, while more than 10 million refrigerators have been produced till date.

Today, this customer-focused enterprise has thousands of employees, trained managers and professional distribution teams. These achievement and the company’s ground-breaking innovations have made Dawlance the undisputed leader in the home-appliances industry of Pakistan. An authentic global research organization – IPSOS has recently endorsed Dawlance as the best-performing organization with the highest brand-equity in the home-appliances category.

According to a research by IPSOS, for ‘Brand Health Tracking’ (BHT) of prominent companies, Dawlance has been officially recognized as the #1 brand in the white-goods market of the country. It is producing and exporting the widest range of products like; Refrigerators, microwave ovens, washing-machines, airconditioners and water dispensers built on the latest, most energy-efficient technologies. Its products are backed by the longest warranties and the customers have complete trust on this company’s most responsive network of sales and service, spread all over Pakistan.

As a socially-responsible enterprise, Dawlance contributes very generously to elevate the quality of life for the masses, by providing valuable resources for community development, which in turn creates more employment opportunities for the common man and accelerates the economy of developing countries like Pakistan. During the IPSOS (BHT) survey, large segments of common citizens have recognized the quality, innovation and reliability of Dawlance. This is a great honor for the company, as an institution of international repute, has validated the prestige and excellence earned by the brand.

This international research will further inspire the Dawlance workforce and management to serve the consumers with more passion, while also enriching the economic capacity of Pakistan. The brand remains committed to build on its market influence, elevate the standards of quality in Pakistan and promote global best-practices, besides delivering higher quality products for all segments of the consumers.

