AVN 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.16%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 131.82 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.63%)
DCL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
DGKC 105.49 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.75%)
EFERT 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
EPCL 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.71%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
FFL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HASCOL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HBL 130.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.76%)
HUBC 79.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
KAPCO 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
MLCF 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
OGDC 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PAEL 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
PIBTL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
POWER 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
PPL 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.2%)
PSO 194.31 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
STPL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.91%)
TRG 55.60 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.51%)
UNITY 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.74%)
WTL 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
BR100 4,201 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 21,180 Increased By ▲ 38.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 40,541 Increased By ▲ 26.03 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,057 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

FM Qureshi meets Afghan counterpart, discusses peace process in Kabul

BR Web Desk 19 Nov 2020

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday held a meeting with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar in Kabul.

As per details, both leaders discussed bilateral relations, Afghan peace process and regional peace and security situation.

During the meeting, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has always backed the dialogue process for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

.

Peace in Afghanistan is important for peace and stability of the region, he noted.

He said it is a matter of satisfaction that the world today is acknowledging Pakistan’s stance and appreciating its facilitator role in the peace process.

The success of Afghan peace process is imperative for durable peace in Afghanistan, he added.

The Afghan FM appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for the Afghan peace process.

It is pertinent to mention here that FM Qureshi is accompanying Prime Minister Imran Khan on his maiden visit to Kabul.

After reaching the Presidential Palace, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani welcomed the premier. PM Khan was also presented a guard of honour at the presidential palace. Later, the two held one-one-meeting during which they discussed matters of mutual interest.

Pakistan Imran Khan Shah Mahmood Qureshi Afghanistan Kabul Hanif Atmar

FM Qureshi meets Afghan counterpart, discusses peace process in Kabul

COAS Bajwa, US Charge d' Affaires discuss Afghan Peace Process

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets President Ashraf Ghani

2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack on check post in South Waziristan: ISPR

Pakistan’s C/A maintains surplus for fourth consecutive month

Karachi administration seals Imtiaz Supermarket, several mobile shops

London’s financial district doubles down on solar power

Country incurs $3.181bn debt in 4 months

PKR-denominated Karakoram bonds: ADB raises Rs1.83bn

National savings schemes: Institutional investment disallowed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters