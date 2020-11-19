FM Qureshi meets Afghan counterpart, discusses peace process in Kabul

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday held a meeting with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar in Kabul.

As per details, both leaders discussed bilateral relations, Afghan peace process and regional peace and security situation.

During the meeting, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has always backed the dialogue process for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

.

Peace in Afghanistan is important for peace and stability of the region, he noted.

He said it is a matter of satisfaction that the world today is acknowledging Pakistan’s stance and appreciating its facilitator role in the peace process.

The success of Afghan peace process is imperative for durable peace in Afghanistan, he added.

The Afghan FM appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for the Afghan peace process.

It is pertinent to mention here that FM Qureshi is accompanying Prime Minister Imran Khan on his maiden visit to Kabul.

After reaching the Presidential Palace, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani welcomed the premier. PM Khan was also presented a guard of honour at the presidential palace. Later, the two held one-one-meeting during which they discussed matters of mutual interest.