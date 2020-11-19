Matric exams: BISE Lahore, Rawalpindi announce last date for submission of forms

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi and Lahore announce that the matric exams will commence on March 6.

As per details, the students have been advised to submit their online applications by December 10 as from December 11, the forms will be accepted with double fee till December 21 and with triple fee till December 29.

He informed that the students would also be allowed to avail last chance for submission of the forms with Rs200 fine on a daily basis in addition to triple fee till Feb 24, 2021.

The students who want to appear in the exams for marks improvement will have to pay Rs600, certificate charges in addition to admission and processing fee.

Meanwhile, all the private students are directed to send a complete hard copy to the Facilitation Centre of the BISE Rawalpindi, Morgah according to the schedule after submission of the online application.