KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 233,856 tonnes of cargo comprising 193,352 tonnes of import cargo and 40,504 tonnes of export cargo including 3,105 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargos of 193,352 tonnes comprised of 20,523 tonnes of containerised cargo; 19,512 tonnes of bulk cargo; 3,494 tonnes of sugar; 14,536 tonnes of wheat; 3,225 tonnes of plam Kernel Expeller and 132,062 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 40,504 tonnes comprised of 16,927 tonnes of containerised cargo; 549 tonnes of bulk cargo; 7,269 tonnes of cement and 15,759 tonnes of clinkers.

As many as 3,105 containers comprising of 1,563 containers import and 1,542 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 357 of 20’s and 452 of 40’s loaded while 212 of 20’s and 45 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 418 of 20’s and 319 of 40’s loaded containers while nil of 20’s and 219 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were five ships namely CMA CGM Racine, Cosco Hellas, Tamina, Caribbean-1 and Stove Tide carrying containers and chemical respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were three vessels viz. Edison, Charlotte Schulte and Golden Brilliant carrying containers and oil tanker respectively currently at the berths.

There are two ships namely Al Mahboobah and Xing Hao Hai carrying containers and clinker respectively expected to sail on Wednesday while two ships namely MT Karachi and MT Quetta carrying oil tankers are expected to sail on Thursday.

There are five vessels viz. Botany Bay, Barbra, Achilleas-S, Sorso and TS Delta carrying containers, DAP and wheat respectively due to arrive on Wednesday while six vessels viz. Cosco Kaohsiung, OOCL Guangzhou, Xin Pu Dong, Bright Venture, Wadi Feran and Pan Crocus carrying containers, wheat and clinkers respectively are expected to arrive on Thursday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 258,102 tonnes comprising 219,304 tonnes of import cargo and 38,798 tonnes of export cargo including 5,673 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 219,304 tonnes includes 56,573 tonnes of coal; 9,516 tonnes of wheat; 44,600 tonnes of gas oil; 6,842 tonnes of palm oil; 2,314 tonnes of LPG; 3,384 tonnes of sugar; 3,200 tonnes of palm kernel and 68,989 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 38,798 tonnes includes 38,798 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 5,673 containers comprising of 3,631 containers import and 2,042 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

There were two ships namely Lias and Tomson Gas carrying containers and LPG respectively sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, while two ships namely Dubai Galactic and Lucent carrying coal and sugar respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of twelve ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, coal, sugar, LPG, mogas, palm kernel and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as twenty vessels viz. Suzakali, Vovoiet, Eternity SW, Medi Okinava, Kaley, Din Monx, Chem Sterm, Tiger Summer, Zita Schulte, Golden Denise, African Bari Bird, Starling Svca, White Purl, Gas Amazon, PGC Perkills, UACC Ragle, ST Memphis, Evo Usuki, Moga-1 and GT Star carrying steel coil, coal, chemical, cement, LPG, gas oil and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were four ships viz. Eternity SW, Medi Okinava, Kaley and Zita Schulte carrying steel coil, coal and chemical respectively expected to take berths at Multi Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

There is one ship namely X-Press Guernsey carrying containers due to arrive on Thursday.

