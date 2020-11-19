KE partners with HBL for internet payment gateway

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE), Pakistan’s only vertically integrated power utility, has partnered with HBL, Pakistan’s largest bank to provide Karachi’s residents with an alternative payment platform. Now, all Debit and Credit card holders can pay their power utility bills via the KE website, with HBL providing the gateway system necessary for facilitating this process. This partnership is the next leg of KE’s efforts to partner with leading digital players and provide e-payment options to its valued customers. This initiative also represents HBL’s pivot towards becoming a “Technology company with a banking license.”

With the objective of providing convenience to KE’s customers via state-of-the-art digital banking technologies, customers will now have more options for paying their bills online and around the clock.

At a time when in some countries, 90% of utility bill payments are being made online, KE’s partnership with HBL will ensure consumers are offered the best services to fulfill their e-Bill payment needs. As the first DISCO in Pakistan to offer such a service, KE, and HBL understand the needs of the modern consumer and are increasingly focusing on digitalization of services. With two large brands partnering, public confidence around e-payments is bound to improve, and further promote internet-based transactions in the country.—PR

